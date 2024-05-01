FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Accolade, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Accolade in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accolade’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Accolade Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. Accolade’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 14.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Accolade by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

