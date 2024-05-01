Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Head to Head Review

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veritone and Urgent.ly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 2 0 0 2.00 Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Veritone currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.03%. Urgent.ly has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 208.64%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than Veritone.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $127.56 million 0.97 -$58.62 million ($2.15) -1.52 Urgent.ly $184.65 million 0.12 $74.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Veritone and Urgent.ly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Urgent.ly has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Urgent.ly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -42.97% -120.37% -12.97% Urgent.ly N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Urgent.ly beats Veritone on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone



Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Urgent.ly



Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

