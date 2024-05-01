General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 366.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,408,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,526 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $493,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 39.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

