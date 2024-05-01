Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of GEI traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 221,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,577. The company has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.44.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.33 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.67.

In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. Also, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

