Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 104 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $134,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $68,084,000 after buying an additional 301,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $278.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

