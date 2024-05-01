Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.170-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.17-3.90 EPS.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. 119,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,859. Insperity has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $128.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

