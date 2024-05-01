International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in April

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.5 days.
International Petroleum Price Performance
IPCFF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. 984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,354. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.
About International Petroleum
