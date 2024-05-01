Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

