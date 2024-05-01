Intrust Bank NA Sells 328 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Timken were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 50.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.59. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

