Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

