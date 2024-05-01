Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $894.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $943.60 and a 200-day moving average of $815.20. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $507.19 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,539.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

