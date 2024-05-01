Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $316,400,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $124,553,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after buying an additional 2,001,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

