Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 148.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

