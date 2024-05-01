JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.22 and last traded at $194.18. 1,251,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,327,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $550.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.88 and a 200 day moving average of $171.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 103,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 507,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,663,000 after buying an additional 162,007 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,410,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

