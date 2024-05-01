Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

