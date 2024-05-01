Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 2.3 %

LPCN stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

