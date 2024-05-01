Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43, Yahoo Finance reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.18. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $48.68.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

