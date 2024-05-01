Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $246.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.78 and a 200 day moving average of $231.79. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,589.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.