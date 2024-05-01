OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE:OUT opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OUT

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.