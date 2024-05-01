Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 1.0 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

