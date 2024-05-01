Owen LaRue LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Owen LaRue LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.85. 403,997 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.93.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.