Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 84,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. 2,281,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

