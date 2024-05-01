Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.13% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 849.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

