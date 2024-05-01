Performance Food Group (PFGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

