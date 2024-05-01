Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE:PRQ opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.81. The company has a market cap of C$170.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.30. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of C$26.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post 0.0700051 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

