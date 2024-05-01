Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWLGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Powell Industries Stock Up 22.6 %

NASDAQ:POWL traded up $32.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.32. 592,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,183. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $197.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Powell Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 714,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 714,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,674,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,289,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,850,830. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Earnings History for Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

