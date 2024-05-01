Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Powell Industries Stock Up 22.6 %

NASDAQ:POWL traded up $32.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.32. 592,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,183. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $197.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.79.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 714,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 714,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,674,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,289,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,850,830. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.