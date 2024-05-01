PYA Waltman Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Busey Trust CO raised its position in Allstate by 3.5% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.71.

Allstate Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,401. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $176.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day moving average of $150.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

