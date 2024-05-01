Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $82.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

NYSE QSR traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 535,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,342. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

