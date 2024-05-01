Savant Capital LLC Has $11.02 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,182,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 897,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,471,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,540,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,651,000 after buying an additional 358,319 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.