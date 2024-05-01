Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. 709,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,190. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

