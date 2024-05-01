Short Interest in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Increases By 6.7%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 263,500 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.
In related news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,163,096 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,207.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in authID by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in authID by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in authID in the 4th quarter worth $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
