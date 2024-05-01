StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

SIFY opened at $1.22 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,050 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

