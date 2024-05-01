StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Up 8.6 %

NEON stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.04. Neonode has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

