Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $298,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.43. 219,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,011. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.30. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.