WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 21,323 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 47.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIQT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.15 target price for the company.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

