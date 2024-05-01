Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. 580,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WERN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

