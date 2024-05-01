Brokers Offer Predictions for StorageVault Canada Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note issued on Friday, April 26th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$74.27 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

Shares of TSE:SVI opened at C$4.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.02. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

