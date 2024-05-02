Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 148,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,671 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 62,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,100,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $9.57 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0366 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

