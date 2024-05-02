American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $59.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 260.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. American Well updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. American Well has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.12.

In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $347,943.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,845,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 251,323 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $273,942.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,535,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,842.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $347,943.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,845,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,211.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,158,186 shares of company stock worth $1,255,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

