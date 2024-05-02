Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.24.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

