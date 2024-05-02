Bel Fuse Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
NASDAQ BELFA traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $69.00. 449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
