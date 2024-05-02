BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,093 shares of company stock worth $64,108,533 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $750.90 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $799.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $763.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

