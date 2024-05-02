BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s current price.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.53.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,917,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,279,973. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 122,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 49,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 41,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 104,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.