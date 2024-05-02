Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $3,723.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,723.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,415.64 on Friday. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,531.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,395.06. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 176.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Booking by 16.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

