Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.89 to $6.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion to $4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.
Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $104.68 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average is $112.26.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on CIGI
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.