Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Richardson Electronics in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Richardson Electronics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RELL stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Plante bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Kenneth Halverson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Plante purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth $1,433,000. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth $915,000. Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at $582,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 80.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 42,417 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.