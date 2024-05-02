Concord Wealth Partners Trims Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $113.51 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.