Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WNS (Holdings) Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WNS in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for WNS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

WNS opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in WNS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WNS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,081,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

