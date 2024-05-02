Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 61,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.73. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $61.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,185.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

