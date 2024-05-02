HF Foods Group (HFFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $280.87 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HFFG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.92. 981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $152.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 1.79. HF Foods Group has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.